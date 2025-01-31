R Squared Ltd Acquires New Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

