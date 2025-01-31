R Squared Ltd Invests $103,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 price target (down from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

