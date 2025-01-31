R Squared Ltd Invests $115,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AEP opened at $98.03 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $105.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.