R Squared Ltd Invests $92,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in FirstCash by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.66. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,375,401.20. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

