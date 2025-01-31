R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUDC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 95.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 50,704 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 72.8% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,580,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,108,000 after buying an additional 37,080 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $10.20 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $308.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

