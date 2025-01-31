R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forestar Group Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FOR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FOR
Forestar Group Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.