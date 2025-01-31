R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

FOR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

