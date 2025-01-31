R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tenable by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 658.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $100,139.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,415.12. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,463 shares of company stock worth $894,042. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

