Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Up 31.3% – What’s Next?

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 31.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 390,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 97,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$9.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About Radius Gold

(Get Free Report)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.