Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Up 31.3% – What’s Next?

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 31.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 593,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 111,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

