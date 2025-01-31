Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 17.21%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

