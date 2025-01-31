Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.10. 11,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 94,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

About Rapport Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

