Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.10. 11,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 94,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.
Rapport Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.
Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics
About Rapport Therapeutics
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
