Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.99%.
Shares of RJF traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.16. 78,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,670. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.61. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.
In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,364,303. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,755.36. The trade was a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
