Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,742,000 after buying an additional 2,260,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,849,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,872,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,512,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 209,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.89. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

