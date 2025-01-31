Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Relx comprises about 1.3% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Relx by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Relx by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 33.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 2.2 %

Relx stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.