Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 31st (AC, ACRS, ADAG, ADC, ASB, BHP, BX, CHCT, CMCSA, CMPR)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 31st:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Associated Capital Group Inc alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $153.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $132.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $119.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.