Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Q4 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAG. Roth Mkm lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $18.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

