Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CP Q1 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

NYSE:CP opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after acquiring an additional 381,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after buying an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,814,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,918,000 after buying an additional 107,183 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,540,000 after buying an additional 313,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

