Research Analysts Set Expectations for AQN FY2025 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.46 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $4.33 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,551,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 209,991 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.15%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

