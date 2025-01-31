Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Albany International (AIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Albany International (NYSE: AIN):

1/23/2025 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2025 – Albany International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2025 – Albany International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/13/2024 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Albany International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $80.34. 117,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,400 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,235. The trade was a 20.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.26 per share, with a total value of $74,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,657.62. The trade was a 14.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,450 shares of company stock worth $245,813. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

