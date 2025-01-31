Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Revvity updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.000 EPS.

Revvity Stock Down 0.5 %

Revvity stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.19. The company had a trading volume of 547,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,558. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.60.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVTY. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Revvity from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

