REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Short Interest Update

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 2,287.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIPI stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $56.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $1.4485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th.

