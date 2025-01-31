Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Issues Earnings Results

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

RBKB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.75. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhinebeck Bancorp news, insider Francis X. Dwyer sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $144,538.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,572.62. The trade was a 59.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,745 shares of company stock valued at $173,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

