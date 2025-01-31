Ric Smith Sells 14,583 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,680.11. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $987,256.60.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75.

Shares of S opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

