Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) were down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.29). Approximately 4,412,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 849% from the average daily volume of 464,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.38).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RCDO has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Ricardo Stock Down 25.0 %
Ricardo Company Profile
Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.
