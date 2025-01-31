Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.28). Approximately 4,412,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 849% from the average daily volume of 464,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.37).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCDO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.07) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCDO

Ricardo Price Performance

Ricardo Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 403.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 444.27. The company has a market capitalization of £163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,334.00 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.