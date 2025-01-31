Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.28). Approximately 4,412,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 849% from the average daily volume of 464,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.37).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCDO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.07) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Thursday.
Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.
