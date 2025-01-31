Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp Postpones Extraordinary General MeetingOn January 30, 2025, Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp (NYSE:RRAC) announced the postponement of its extraordinary general meeting that was initially slated for February 4, 2025. Th

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rigel Resource Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
About Rigel Resource Acquisition
Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rigel Resource Acquisition
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How Value Investors Find Undervalued Stocks and Build Wealth
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals the Next Biotech Breakout?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- DeepSeek Dip: Is the Nuclear Energy Sell-Off a Buying Opportunity