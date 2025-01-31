Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 88,304 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 192.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,304 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $258,129.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,291.68. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,706 shares of company stock worth $5,570,969. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $211.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.13, a PEG ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

