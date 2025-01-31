Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 960,585 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,527,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,585 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Intel by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

