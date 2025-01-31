Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.52 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $23,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,990,000 after purchasing an additional 430,587 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $808,783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,040,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,233,000 after buying an additional 268,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,647,000 after acquiring an additional 185,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,956,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,270,000 after acquiring an additional 216,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.