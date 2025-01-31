Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,253 shares of company stock valued at $890,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $134.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

