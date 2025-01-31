Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,465 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $32,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Pinterest by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,491.84. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.