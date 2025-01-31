Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,112 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $27,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in VeriSign by 61.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 16,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

VRSN stock opened at $214.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $216.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,391.51. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

