Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 40,764 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,764 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $537,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $979.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $434.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $953.78 and a 200-day moving average of $906.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $691.50 and a 12-month high of $1,008.25.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

