Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.
Robert Half Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of RHI stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.24.
Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Robert Half
Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.
