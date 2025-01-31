Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Robert Half Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

