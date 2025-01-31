Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $623.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,453.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $874,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $570.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $535.28 and its 200 day moving average is $544.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $584.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

