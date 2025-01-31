Roth Mkm Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $20.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

