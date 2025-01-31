RTX (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

NYSE RTX opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. RTX has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 11,235.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in RTX by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after buying an additional 993,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RTX by 256.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,309,000 after acquiring an additional 702,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

