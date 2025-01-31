Runway Growth Finance Corp. Holds Special Meeting and Reports Voting Results

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: RWAY) recently announced the outcomes of a special meeting of its stockholders held on January 23, 2025. During the meeting, several proposals were reviewed and voted upon, with the results now publicly disclosed.

Get alerts:

One of the proposals considered during the meeting was the approval of a new investment management agreement between the company and Runway Growth Capital LLC (the “Adviser”). This agreement is part of a broader transaction where RGC Group Acquisition, LLC, a newly formed entity owned by an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P., will acquire all outstanding equity interests of the Adviser. The subsequent termination of the existing investment management agreement will take place in accordance with Section 15 of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The approval for the New Advisory Agreement was overwhelmingly in favor among the shareholders, with 22,286,582 votes for, 517,807 against, and 327,658 withheld.

Additionally, Ms. Catherine Frey was elected by the stockholders to serve on the Board for the remaining term of the Class III director until the Company’s 2025 annual meeting. The votes reflected strong support, with 22,590,924 votes in favor, 541,123 votes withheld, and no broker non-votes reported.

The filings also indicated that as of the record date for the Special Meeting on December 9, 2024, there were 37,347,428 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and eligible to vote.

Moving forward, the Transaction will lead to Runway Growth Finance Corp. being under new management following the completion of the discussed Agreement and Plan of Merger. More detailed information regarding the voting procedures and proposals approved during the Special Meeting can be found in the definitive proxy statement filed by the Company on December 13, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The financial statements and exhibits related to these proceedings are covered under Form 8-K, underscoring the commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance by Runway Growth Finance Corp.

This article is based on the recent 8-K SEC filing released by Runway Growth Finance Corp., detailing the results of its Special Meeting and the decisions taken by shareholders regarding important proposals.

As always, it’s recommended to obtain further details directly from the official filings or the company’s investor relations contact for more specific information regarding the proceedings and outcomes mentioned.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Runway Growth Finance’s 8K filing here.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also