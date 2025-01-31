Runway Growth Finance Updates Code of Ethics in Recent 8-K Filing

Runway Growth Finance Corp. recently made amendments to its Joint Code of Ethics, as reported in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 29, 2025. The changes approved by the company’s board of directors include enhancements to the pre-clearance requirement for reportable securities, the addition of a three-month hold period for such reportable securities, and the prohibition of political contributions.

These revisions to the Code are aimed at ensuring adherence to ethical standards within the organization. The complete text of the updated Code can be accessed in Exhibit 14.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K. Additionally, a copy of the Code is available for public viewing on Runway Growth Finance Corp.’s website at https://.runwaygrowth.com.

This update falls under Item 5.05 of the 8-K filing, which deals with amendments to the registrant’s Code of Ethics or waivers of provisions within the Code. Furthermore, under Item 9.01, the company listed the Joint Code of Ethics as Exhibit 14.1 along with a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Runway Growth Finance Corp. duly signed the report represented by Thomas B. Raterman, the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary, on January 29, 2025. The company confirmed its status as an emerging growth company while indicating no election to use the extended transition period for compliance with new or revised financial accounting standards.

