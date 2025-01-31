SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 176.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.05). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 2.57% of SAB Biotherapeutics worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

