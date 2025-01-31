Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.69 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 185387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

