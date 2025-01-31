Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 27.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

