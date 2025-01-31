SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:SNWV opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

