Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Saxony Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,086 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,304,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,362,000 after buying an additional 67,148 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,365,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 213,511 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 111,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 97,356 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $30.71 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

