Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $2.73 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.4% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $448.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

