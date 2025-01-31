Saxony Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

