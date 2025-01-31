Saxony Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Saxony Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $130.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $139.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

