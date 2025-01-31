Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNDR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SNDR traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $29.64. 336,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In related news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,959.70. This trade represents a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 18,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $603,461.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,014.82. This trade represents a 21.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.