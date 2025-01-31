Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,959.70. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 18,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $603,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,014.82. The trade was a 21.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

