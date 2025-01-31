Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 332.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

